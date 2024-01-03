Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) are up against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Atlanta has compiled a 12-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank second.

The Hawks' 122.2 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 113.1 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Atlanta is 13-11.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks put up 123.8 points per game, 2.7 more than on the road (121.1). On defense they concede 125.4 points per game at home, 4.6 more than on the road (120.8).

At home Atlanta is allowing 125.4 points per game, 4.6 more than it is away (120.8).

The Hawks average 0.4 more assists per game at home (26.2) than on the road (25.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries