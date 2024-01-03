Gwinnett County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Discovery High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.