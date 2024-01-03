Georgia Tech vs. Florida State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 3
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida State
|-3.5
|142.5
Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia Tech has played six games this season that have had more than 142.5 combined points scored.
- Georgia Tech has a 142.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.3 more points than this game's total.
- Georgia Tech has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- Florida State has covered the spread less often than Georgia Tech this season, putting up an ATS record of 4-7-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida State
|8
|72.7%
|76.2
|147.9
|73.8
|144.9
|152.2
|Georgia Tech
|6
|50%
|71.7
|147.9
|71.1
|144.9
|145.9
Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends
- The Seminoles had eight wins in 20 games against the spread last year in ACC play.
- The Yellow Jackets' 71.7 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida State
|4-7-0
|3-6
|7-4-0
|Georgia Tech
|6-6-0
|3-3
|4-8-0
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida State
|Georgia Tech
|5-11
|Home Record
|11-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
