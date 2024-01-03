The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

The Yellow Jackets have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

Florida State is 5-6-1 ATS this season.

The Seminoles and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Yellow Jackets were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia Tech has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

