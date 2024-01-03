How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
- Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 122nd.
- The Yellow Jackets score an average of 71.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia Tech is 3-0.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged away (66.6).
- The Yellow Jackets allowed fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech drained more 3-pointers away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|L 72-64
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|Notre Dame
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
