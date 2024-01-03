The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Devils are 5-4-1 over their past 10 contests, totaling 30 goals while conceding 32 in that period. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (18.5%).

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have recorded a 4-3-3 record after putting up 20 total goals (six power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 24.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 27 goals in those games.

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Devils vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+135)

Capitals (+135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 4-2-6 in overtime contests as part of a 19-14-2 overall record.

New Jersey has 23 points (11-2-1) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Devils registered just one goal, they lost every time.

New Jersey has scored exactly two goals in five games this season (2-2-1 record, five points).

The Devils have scored three or more goals 25 times, and are 17-7-1 in those games (to record 35 points).

In the 12 games when New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has an 8-3-1 record (17 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 14-6-1 (29 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 5-7-0 to record 10 points.

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a record of 18-11-6 this season and are 6-6-12 in overtime contests.

In the 11 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 18 points.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Washington has 10 points (4-0-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Capitals have scored three or more goals in 16 games, earning 29 points from those contests.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered 10 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 29th 3.54 Goals Allowed 2.8 10th 10th 31.8 Shots 27.9 28th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31 20th 1st 30.28% Power Play % 12.24% 29th 22nd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 81.65% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Devils vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.