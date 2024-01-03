The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road for a matchup with the Washington Capitals (18-11-6), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Devils vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington has played 14 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

In the 28 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 17-11 in those games.

The Capitals have been listed as the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

New Jersey is 10-8 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Washington has won seven of its 11 games when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 2-8 4-5-1 6.7 3 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3 3.2 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 4-6-0 6 2 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2 2.7 6 24.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

