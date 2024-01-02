Tattnall County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Tattnall County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tattnall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tattnall County High School at Pierce County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Blackshear, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
