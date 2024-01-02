The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nikita Kucherov included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kucherov in the Lightning-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -118)

1.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 21:09 on the ice per game.

Kucherov has a goal in 18 games this year out of 37 games played, including multiple goals eight times.

In 29 of 37 games this year, Kucherov has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Kucherov has an assist in 23 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Kucherov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 67.5%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +30.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 37 Games 3 61 Points 2 26 Goals 1 35 Assists 1

