Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Does a wager on Paul intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nicholas Paul vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus this season, in 17:51 per game on the ice, is -13.

Paul has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 38 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 38 games this season, Paul has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Paul has an assist in eight of 38 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Paul has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Paul going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +30 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 38 Games 3 21 Points 0 11 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

