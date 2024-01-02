The Kennesaw State Owls (4-8) face the Mercer Bears (5-10) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
Mercer vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls average 14.2 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Bears give up (68.3).
  • The Bears record only 1.2 more points per game (62.7) than the Owls give up (61.5).
  • When Mercer scores more than 61.5 points, it is 4-3.
  • Kennesaw State has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.
  • This year the Bears are shooting 37.6% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Owls concede.
  • The Owls' 35.2 shooting percentage is 8.0 lower than the Bears have given up.

Mercer Leaders

  • Stacie Jones: 10.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.1 FG%
  • Mackenzie Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Briana Peguero: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)
  • Deja Williams: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.3 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (32-for-89)
  • Ashlee Locke: 5.1 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 37.9 FG%

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Jacksonville W 74-63 Hawkins Arena
12/21/2023 @ Appalachian State L 81-78 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 60-58 Hawkins Arena
1/2/2024 Kennesaw State - Hawkins Arena
1/10/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/13/2024 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

