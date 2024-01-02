Having taken three straight at home, the Winnipeg Jets host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see the Lightning-Jets matchup on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSUN

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Lightning vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 131 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.

With 124 goals (3.3 per game), the Lightning have the league's fifth-best offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 37 26 35 61 53 32 0% Brayden Point 38 17 22 39 16 14 44.6% Steven Stamkos 35 15 22 37 21 6 51.3% Victor Hedman 36 5 31 36 28 8 - Brandon Hagel 38 10 20 30 25 14 48.6%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 87 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Jets rank 13th in the league with 117 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Jets are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals over that time.

Jets Key Players