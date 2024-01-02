Gwinnett County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Gwinnett County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greater Atlanta Christian School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gwinnett High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian Academy at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Blairsville, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
