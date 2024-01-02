How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two hot squads meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, victors in 11 in a row.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lobos allow to opponents.
- Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Rams are the 342nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 25th.
- The Rams average 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos give up.
- When Colorado State totals more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- This season, New Mexico has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.
- The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.
- New Mexico is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado State played better in home games last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Rams were worse at home last year, allowing 73 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- Colorado State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 10.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (79.4).
- At home, the Lobos conceded 72.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
- New Mexico knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 78-65
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|W 87-54
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wyoming
|-
|The Pit
|1/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
