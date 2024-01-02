Two hot squads meet when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, victors in 11 in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 13.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lobos allow to opponents.
  • Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 342nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 25th.
  • The Rams average 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos give up.
  • When Colorado State totals more than 67.2 points, it is 12-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • This season, New Mexico has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.4% from the field.
  • The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.
  • The Lobos' 84.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 68.2 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • New Mexico is 12-1 when giving up fewer than 84.7 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Colorado State played better in home games last year, scoring 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Rams were worse at home last year, allowing 73 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.
  • Colorado State sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 42.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 10.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (79.4).
  • At home, the Lobos conceded 72.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
  • New Mexico knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Colorado State-Pueblo W 86-54 Moby Arena
12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena
1/2/2024 New Mexico - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ New Mexico State W 73-72 Pan American Center
12/20/2023 UC Irvine W 78-65 The Pit
12/29/2023 Eastern New Mexico W 87-54 The Pit
1/2/2024 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
1/6/2024 Wyoming - The Pit
1/9/2024 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.