The Premier League has only one match on its Monday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal scorer odds.

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC (-105)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 12

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool FC (+125)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 5

Cody Gakpo, Liverpool FC (+130)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Diogo Jota, Liverpool FC (+150)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 5

Luis Diaz, Liverpool FC (+160)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 3

Ben Doak, Liverpool FC (+185)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 0

Callum Wilson, Newcastle United (+210)

Opponent: Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 7

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United (+220)

Opponent: Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 8

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United (+350)

Opponent: Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 6

Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool FC (+350)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 2

Harvey Elliott, Liverpool FC (+350)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 1

Curtis Jones, Liverpool FC (+400)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 0

Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool FC (+450)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 0

Miguel Almiron, Newcastle United (+450)

Opponent: Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 3

James McConnell, Liverpool FC (+450)

Opponent: Newcastle United

Newcastle United Games Played: 8

8 Goals: 0

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Newcastle United @ Liverpool FC 3:00 PM, ET NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo!)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.