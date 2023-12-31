Our computer model projects a win for the Minnesota Vikings when they play the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 8:20 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Vikings rank 21st in scoring offense (20.9 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (19.9 points allowed per game) this season. The Packers rank 17th with 331.4 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 23rd with 352.9 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

Vikings vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (-1) Toss Up (43.5) Vikings 24, Packers 19

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Minnesota has covered seven times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 1 point or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

So far this season, five of Minnesota's 15 games have hit the over.

The average total for Vikings games this season has been 44.7, 1.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Packers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay is 7-8-0 ATS this season.

The Packers are 6-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

In Green Bay's 15 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Packers games average 41.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vikings vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 20.9 19.9 20.6 21.9 21.3 18.3 Green Bay 22.2 22.1 19.7 21.6 24.4 22.5

