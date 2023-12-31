Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Victor Hedman to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- In five of 35 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Hedman has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.
- He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|26:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:32
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|23:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|27:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|W 4-0
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
