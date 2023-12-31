Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
Will Tyler Motte score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Motte stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Motte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- Motte has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Motte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.