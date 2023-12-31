Will Trevor Lawrence Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevor Lawrence did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Lawrence's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Trevor Lawrence and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lawrence's season stats include 3,736 passing yards (249.1 per game). He is 341-for-521 (65.5%), with 19 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, and has 67 carries for 329 yards four touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Lawrence's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Amari Cooper
- Click Here for David Njoku
- Click Here for Zach Wilson
- Click Here for Cole Kmet
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
Jaguars vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|341
|521
|65.5%
|3,736
|19
|12
|7.2
|67
|329
|4
Lawrence Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
|Week 14
|@Browns
|28
|50
|257
|3
|3
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|25
|43
|264
|1
|0
|4
|41
|0
|Week 16
|@Buccaneers
|17
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|29
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.