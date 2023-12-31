When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers square off in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Travis Etienne hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Etienne has carried the ball 235 times for a team-high 849 yards (56.6 per game), with nine touchdowns.

Etienne also has 51 catches for 430 yards (28.7 per game) and one touchdown on the year.

Etienne has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns in three games. And he has scored on the ground in six games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 15 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 79 0 3 70 1 Week 10 49ers 9 35 0 2 9 0 Week 11 Titans 14 52 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Texans 20 56 0 4 30 0 Week 13 Bengals 11 45 1 4 34 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 35 1 4 37 0 Week 15 Ravens 10 31 0 4 28 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 6 12 0 3 19 0

