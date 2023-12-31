Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Steven Stamkos going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 11 of 34 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and 14 assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|15:48
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|4
|4
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|W 3-1
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
