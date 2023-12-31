Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
Should you bet on Nikita Kucherov to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- Kucherov has scored in 17 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus 18 assists.
- He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 118 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|21:51
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|21:21
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 5-1
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
