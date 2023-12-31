Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Considering a bet on Paul in the Lightning-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nicholas Paul vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Paul Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Paul has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -13.

Paul has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Paul has a point in 12 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 37 games this season, Paul has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Paul has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 37 Games 5 20 Points 4 11 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

