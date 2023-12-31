Will Mikey Eyssimont Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikey Eyssimont a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Eyssimont stats and insights
- Eyssimont has scored in six of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 118 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Eyssimont recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|9:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:37
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:58
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.