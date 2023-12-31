How to Watch Jaguars vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (2-13) visit a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have lost four games in a row.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jaguars Insights
- The Jaguars put up 3.3 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Panthers give up (25.4).
- The Jaguars collect 42.7 more yards per game (339.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (296.8).
- Jacksonville rushes for 93.9 yards per game, 27 fewer than the 120.9 Carolina allows per outing.
- This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 28 times, 17 more than the Panthers' takeaways (11).
Jaguars Home Performance
- At home, the Jaguars put up 20.1 points per game and give up 23.3. That's less than they score overall (22.1), but more than they allow (22.9).
- The Jaguars rack up 315.9 yards per game at home (23.6 less than their overall average), and give up 370.6 at home (12.1 more than overall).
- Jacksonville racks up 226.8 passing yards per game at home (18.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 245.5 at home (11.6 less than overall).
- The Jaguars' average yards rushing at home (89.1) is lower than their overall average (93.9). But their average yards conceded at home (125.1) is higher than overall (101.3).
- The Jaguars convert 32.4% of third downs at home (four% lower than their overall average), and give up 43.1% at home (5.7% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 31-27
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Baltimore
|L 23-7
|NBC
|12/24/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 30-12
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Carolina
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Tennessee
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.