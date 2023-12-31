The Carolina Panthers (2-13) visit a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have lost four games in a row.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars put up 3.3 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Panthers give up (25.4).

The Jaguars collect 42.7 more yards per game (339.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (296.8).

Jacksonville rushes for 93.9 yards per game, 27 fewer than the 120.9 Carolina allows per outing.

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over 28 times, 17 more than the Panthers' takeaways (11).

Jaguars Home Performance

At home, the Jaguars put up 20.1 points per game and give up 23.3. That's less than they score overall (22.1), but more than they allow (22.9).

The Jaguars rack up 315.9 yards per game at home (23.6 less than their overall average), and give up 370.6 at home (12.1 more than overall).

Jacksonville racks up 226.8 passing yards per game at home (18.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 245.5 at home (11.6 less than overall).

The Jaguars' average yards rushing at home (89.1) is lower than their overall average (93.9). But their average yards conceded at home (125.1) is higher than overall (101.3).

The Jaguars convert 32.4% of third downs at home (four% lower than their overall average), and give up 43.1% at home (5.7% higher than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Cleveland L 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore L 23-7 NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay L 30-12 CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina - CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - -

