Jacksonville (8-7) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Carolina (2-13) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the contest.

Jaguars vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have had the lead eight times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have been winning one time, have been losing seven times, and have been tied seven times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in 11 games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Jaguars have won the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is surrendering six points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in six games.

4th Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, been outscored seven times, and tied two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 15 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up three times.

Jaguars vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been winning after the first half in eight games, have trailed after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

The Panthers have had the lead two times, have trailed 12 times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Jaguars have won the second half eight times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 13.5 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Panthers have won the second half in seven games, been outscored in the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in three games.

