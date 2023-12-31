The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) are favored (-7.5) to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-25) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 124 - Wizards 119

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7.5)

Wizards (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.9)

Hawks (-4.9) Pick OU: Under (252.5)



Under (252.5) Computer Predicted Total: 243.5

The Hawks have covered the spread less often than the Wizards this year, tallying an ATS record of 7-24-0, compared to the 15-16-0 record of the Wizards.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Washington is 9-13 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Washington and its opponents aren't as successful (58.1% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (61.3%).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season, higher than the .172 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (5-24).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have been forced to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the NBA (121.9 points per game), as they rank fourth-worst in the league defensively with only 122.6 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta is pulling down 44.2 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

This season, the Hawks rank 15th in the league in assists, dishing out 26 per game.

Atlanta ranks fifth-best in the NBA by forcing 14.2 turnovers per game. It ranks 15th in the league by averaging 13.1 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 14.5 threes per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 37.1% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

