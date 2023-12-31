The Washington Wizards (4-20) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Capital One Arena, with a tip-off time of 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this year.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 28 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game for the Hawks.

The Hawks are receiving 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.

The Hawks are receiving 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela this season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic gives the Hawks 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hawks are getting 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.3 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Deni Avdija puts up 11.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole puts up 17 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones posts 11.2 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Daniel Gafford averages 10 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Hawks 116.8 Points Avg. 122.4 126.8 Points Allowed Avg. 122.7 48.6% Field Goal % 47% 35.5% Three Point % 37.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.