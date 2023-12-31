The Troy Trojans (3-7) face the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Georgia State vs. Troy Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Crystal Henderson: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Deasia Merrill: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

3.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

