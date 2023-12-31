Evan Engram has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 175.9 passing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Engram has hauled in 824 receiving yards (after 98 grabs) and three TDs. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 54.9 yards per game.

Engram vs. the Panthers

Engram vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The Panthers yield 175.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.3 per game).

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Engram Receiving Insights

Engram, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in 10 of 15 games this season.

Engram has received 22.4% of his team's 553 passing attempts this season (124 targets).

He has 824 receiving yards on 124 targets to rank 96th in NFL play with 6.6 yards per target.

In two of 15 games this season, Engram has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (8.6%).

Engram (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 13.0% of the time in the red zone (54 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 15 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 11 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 9 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

