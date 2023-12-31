Will Erik Cernak Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Erik Cernak to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cernak stats and insights
- Cernak is yet to score through 36 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- Cernak has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 118 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cernak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:40
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:59
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|L 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.