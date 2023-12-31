Drake London has a good matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Chicago Bears in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 237.5 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

London has a team-high 808-yard campaign thus far (57.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns. He has reeled in 61 balls on 91 targets.

London vs. the Bears

London vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to 26 opposing players this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 237.5 passing yards the Bears allow per outing makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bears have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 28 this season (1.9 per game).

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, London has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (six of 14).

London has been targeted on 91 of his team's 463 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).

He has been targeted 91 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (31st in NFL).

In two of 14 games this year, London has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (7.4% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

London has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (27.7% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 10 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

