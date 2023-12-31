Will Conor Sheary Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Conor Sheary score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Sheary stats and insights
- Sheary has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
- Sheary has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Sheary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|3:41
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|7:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|0:35
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
