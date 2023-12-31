The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calvin de Haan light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

de Haan stats and insights

  • de Haan is yet to score through 32 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-4
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:03 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.