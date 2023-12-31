In the Week 17 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will C.J. Beathard hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Jaguars vs Panthers Anytime TD Bets

Will C.J. Beathard score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Beathard has 35 yards on eight carries (5.8 ypg).

In six games, Beathard has not scored a rushing touchdown.

C.J. Beathard Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 Texans 2 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 0 0 0 3 -2 0 Week 10 49ers 1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 10 63 0 0 1 7 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 11 15 94 1 0 1 6 0 Week 17 Panthers 17 24 178 0 0 3 24 0

