Will Brenton Strange Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brenton Strange was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Strange's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Strange has been targeted seven times and has four catches for 34 yards (8.5 per reception) and one TD.
Brenton Strange Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Jaguars have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Zay Jones (LP/knee): 28 Rec; 274 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Strange 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|4
|34
|27
|1
|8.5
Strange Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|3
|2
|27
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
