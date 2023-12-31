Brayden Point and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Point intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Point vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Point has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 20:14 on the ice per game.

In Point's 37 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 21 of 37 games this season, Point has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 37 games this year, Point has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Point has an implied probability of 36.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Point going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Point Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 37 Games 5 38 Points 5 16 Goals 3 22 Assists 2

