Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brayden Point find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- In 11 of 37 games this season, Point has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- On the power play, Point has accumulated seven goals and seven assists.
- Point's shooting percentage is 16.3%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
