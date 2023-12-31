The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hagel's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brandon Hagel vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hagel has a point in 20 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 16 of 37 games this year, Hagel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hagel's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 118 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 37 Games 5 29 Points 9 10 Goals 6 19 Assists 3

