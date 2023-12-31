Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
Can we anticipate Austin Watson lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Watson has no points on the power play.
- Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|4:01
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|5:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
