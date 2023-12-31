Can we anticipate Austin Watson lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

  • Watson has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Watson has no points on the power play.
  • Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:40 Home L 3-2
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

