Searching for an up-to-date view of the ASUN and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Lipscomb

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 22-7

9-6 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: W 78-75 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky

@ Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Stetson

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 20-8

8-6 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: W 79-75 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Opponent: North Florida

North Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Austin Peay

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: L 81-70 vs Memphis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bellarmine

@ Bellarmine Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. North Alabama

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: L 83-66 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bellarmine

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 9-19

4-11 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 90-85 vs High Point

Next Game

Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. FGCU

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-9 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: W 72-68 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Jacksonville

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

9-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: W 79-52 vs Erskine

Next Game

Opponent: @ FGCU

@ FGCU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-9 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: L 80-53 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Queens

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-9 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 284th

284th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: L 106-69 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

9-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: L 100-87 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: Queens

Queens Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. North Florida

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 7-21

7-8 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 95-55 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stetson

@ Stetson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 2-28

3-12 | 2-28 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: L 92-59 vs Missouri

Next Game