Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
In the upcoming tilt against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Alex Barre-Boulet to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- Barre-Boulet has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Barre-Boulet recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:51
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|W 4-0
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
