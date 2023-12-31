In the upcoming tilt against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Alex Barre-Boulet to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

Barre-Boulet has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 5-1 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

