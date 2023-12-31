Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly ACC Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the ACC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Duke
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +250
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: W 106-69 vs Queens
Next Game
- Opponent: Syracuse
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Clemson
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +275
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 93-58 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. North Carolina
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +275
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 105-60 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: L 81-73 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: W 86-63 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +700
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: W 95-55 vs North Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: L 86-63 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Syracuse
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: W 81-73 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Virginia
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +900
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: L 76-54 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. NC State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 83-66 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Boston College
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th
- Last Game: W 85-69 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: L 72-64 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Florida State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win ACC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: L 78-75 vs Lipscomb
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 151st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: W 76-54 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: NC State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
15. Louisville
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 175th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: L 95-76 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
