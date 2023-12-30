Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 30?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tyler Motte a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Motte stats and insights
- Motte has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- Motte has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Motte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-1
Lightning vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
