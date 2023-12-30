Pierce County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Pierce County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Pierce County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlton County High School at Pierce County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Blackshear, GA
