Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 30?
Should you bet on Nikita Kucherov to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- In 16 of 35 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and eight times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Kucherov has picked up eight goals and 18 assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 4.5 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|21:51
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|21:21
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-1
Lightning vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
