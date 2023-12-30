The Mercer Bears (5-9) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.9 the Bears give up to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 68.9 points.

Mercer is 4-5 when it allows fewer than 70.7 points.

The Bears average 5.7 more points per game (63.0) than the Wildcats allow (57.3).

Mercer has a 4-6 record when scoring more than 57.3 points.

Bethune-Cookman has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.0 points.

The Bears are making 37.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (37.0%).

The Wildcats' 40.2 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Bears have conceded.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75) Deja Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.3 FG%

Mercer Schedule