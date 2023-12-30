Saturday's contest between the Mercer Bears (5-9) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-4) at Hawkins Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with Mercer coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bears dropped their most recent game 81-78 against Appalachian State on Thursday.

Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Mercer vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 65, Bethune-Cookman 64

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies in a 55-52 win on December 9. It was their best win of the season.

Mercer has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

The Bears have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Mercer 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 172) on December 9

78-75 at home over Austin Peay (No. 185) on December 2

70-62 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 244) on November 9

74-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 287) on December 17

73-67 over Marist (No. 334) on November 23

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75)

12.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (25-for-75) Deja Williams: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 38.3 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears average 63.0 points per game (234th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (273rd in college basketball). They have a -82 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Offensively, the Bears have performed better at home this year, putting up 67.4 points per game, compared to 62.0 per game in road games.

Mercer is surrendering 68.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (71.0).

