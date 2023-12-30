Will Mercer be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Mercer's complete tournament resume.

How Mercer ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 257

Mercer's best wins

Mercer, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Georgia State Panthers 64-60 on December 9. With 26 points, Jake Davis was the leading scorer versus Georgia State. Second on the team was Amanze Ngumezi, with 13 points.

Next best wins

84-65 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on December 19

70-65 at home over FGCU (No. 244/RPI) on December 16

60-59 over Tennessee State (No. 272/RPI) on November 24

66-61 on the road over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on November 9

Mercer's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Mercer is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Mercer faces the 252nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Mercer has 18 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mercer's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Mercer Bears

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Mercer Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

