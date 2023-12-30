The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Artemi Panarin and others in this game.

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Kucherov is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 58 points. He has 24 goals and 34 assists this season.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Brayden Point has racked up 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Steven Stamkos has scored 15 goals and added 20 assists through 33 games for Tampa Bay.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 3 3 3 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Panarin has totaled 20 goals and 26 assists in 34 games for New York, good for 46 points.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 36 total points (1.1 per game), with 14 goals and 22 assists in 34 games.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 2 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.